Bill Belichick Lessons: Five Minutes, 881 Words On Advanced Preparation

FOXBORO, Mass. — Want Bill Belichick to chat your ear off? Just ask him about the logistics of how the New England Patriots prepare for opponents two or three weeks down the road.

Belichick on Tuesday talked for a while about that very topic while answering a question from Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. Callahan asked whether the Patriots already had begun preparation for their Week 15 road game against the Las Vegas Raiders with Monday’s road matchup with the Arizona Cardinals still yet to be played, similar to how they prepared for their Week 12 road tilt with the Minnesota Vikings before hosting the New York Jets in Week 11.

Belichick then spent the next five minutes and 20 seconds delivering 881 words — per a team-provided transcript — while multiple times shrugging off reporters who, thinking he was done, wanted to ask another question.

Here’s a video of Belichick’s soliloquy:

And here’s a full transcript:

Question: I know after the bye you mentioned that with the short week following that second Jets game at Minnesota, some of the football operations had spent time preparing for Minnesota. It seems like a similar situation here with the Vegas game coming on six days rest. Is there some part of the team that’s preparing ahead for the Raiders since you guys will stay out west?

Belichick: “Right. So that’s what we do every week. Like there’s somebody always ahead for the following team. So, even if we play Sunday to Sunday, there are people that are working on the next team on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. So, when we finish with a game on Sunday, then everybody else can pick up with them where things are at with film broken down, information assembled in various, multiple ways. So that process is always in place. Obviously, it gets heightened a little bit when you’re coming off a four-day week like the Minnesota game, right? That’s even a little bit different. But we always have that. So, it’s not anything that’s new. That’s what we’ve always done. Most of the staff members are, of course the team is all dedicated to the game, but most of the staff members are dedicated to the current game. But there is a segment of our staff that’s really preparing for the future game. Then that carries into, let’s call it, Monday and Tuesday of a normal week, maybe even Wednesday. Then by that point, it’s kind of time for them to turn the page and move on to the next opponent. So that’s kind of their routine for the whole year. I’ve done that. I’ve done that multiple times in my career, early with Baltimore, Denver, being at places like that, that’s what you do. Your week is kind of, I would say, Wednesday to Tuesday or maybe Wednesday to Wednesday. Then once you get to that Wednesday of the game week, then you’re on to the next week. Then you do things at the beginning of the following week to help the staff. As they’re getting familiar with the team, there’ll be people who say, ‘Hey, take a look at this,’ or ‘Can you put this together? Can you make a tape of this? Can you look into this a little bit deeper?’ Then you dive into those individual projects to help the staff prepare for the players coming in on Wednesday or Thursday. Usually by that time, then you get to the game and then you kind of have to recoup and refresh your game-day responsibilities.”