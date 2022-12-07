Bill Belichick Offers Encouraging Injury Update On Christian Barmore

Belichick then acknowledged the trickiness of the upcoming schedule as it relates to Barmore’s return.

“The time frame that the league allows is obviously relevant because we can’t exceed that or we can’t go in front of that,” he said. “But ultimately it comes down to what the player’s physical status is and what he can do. So, that determination will be made by the people that are working with him on that rehab. We’ll see how it goes here at the end of the week.”

The Patriots’ defense largely has done well without Barmore, producing one of the NFL’s most productive pass rushes over the first 11 weeks of the season. Veteran Deatrich Wise and third-year pro Josh Uche have been especially good in providing supplemental pass rush as star Matthew Judon deals with extra attention from opposing offenses.

But it’s been a different story the last couple of weeks, with New England’s pass rush drying up and some of Barmore’s replacements on the defensive line not providing explosive plays. Still, Judon, who racked up an NFL-leading 13.5 sacks in his first 10 games but has zero sacks in the two games since, believes the Patriots have more than enough to pick up the slack while Barmore is sidelined.

“I would love to have Barmore out there,” Judon said after last Thursday night’s ugly home loss to the Buffalo Bills “But don’t discount the people that are out there rushing. Uche played a hell of a game. We have Wise in there. We have (Davon) Godchaux. We have Daniel (Ekuale). We all want Barmore out there, playing and back healthy. But we have some really good players. We have some really good players out there rushing the passer. Uche played a heck of a game. When (Anfernee Jennings is) out there, he does a great job.

“So, when Barmore comes back, he’s going to fit right back in. He’s going to make his plays. He’s going to do what he do. I would love to have whoever out there rushing with me. That’s what it is. That’s how we have to play. Whoever we have out there, that’s who we have out there. We have to make it work. We have to hold ourselves accountable for every play on the field. We have to defend every blade of grass or turf. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, what’s the obstacles, what the offense’s doing, what special teams is doing. We have to defend every blade of grass because that’s what they ask us to do. We have to be held accountable. We have to stand up. We have to play like that. So, whoever is out there, is out there. If we’re rushing, we’re all rushing.”

If Barmore returns to practice next week, the Patriots then would have 21 days to add him to the active roster. If they fail to do so after that deadline, Barmore would be forced to sit out the remainder of the season.

The latter scenario might prove prudent if New England falls out of playoff contention. It would be awfully hard for the Patriots to qualify for the postseason if they lose Monday’s game in Arizona.