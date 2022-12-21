Bill Belichick Sidesteps Question About Mac Jones’ Job Security

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have three games remaining on their regular-season schedule. Will Mac Jones be their starting quarterback for all three?

Head coach Bill Belichick declined to answer that question Wednesday as the Patriots continued preparations for their Christmas Eve matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Question: Bill, is the plan to stick with Mac here at quarterback for the final three weeks?

Belichick: “Yeah, the plan is to try to beat Cincinnati.”

It’s unclear whether that “Yeah” was an affirmative answer or a simple transition. Here’s a video of the exchange, which came at the end of Belichick’s midweek news conference:

Jones is coming off arguably the worst performance of his Patriots career. He completed just 13 of 31 passes for 112 yards Sunday in a 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The insane ending to that game overshadowed Jones’ poor play, but his 41.9% completion rate and 3.6 yards-per-catch average both were the lowest of any game he’s started and finished. His yardage total was his second-lowest, ahead of only last season’s three-pass wind game in Buffalo.

The NFL season is 15 weeks old, and Jones’ latest outing — against one of the NFL’s worst pass defense, to boot — marked the first time in 2022 that a QB attempted more than 30 passes in a game and averaged less than 4 yards per attempt.