How Bill Belichick Spurning Jets For Patriots Changed NFL History

Remember when Bill Belichick was head coach of the New York Jets?

Well, it happened. Kinda. And his tenure — or lack thereof — completely changed NFL history, with the Jets heading down a path of mediocrity as the New England Patriots built one of the greatest sports dynasties of all time.

In hindsight, it was Belichick’s most important play-call: One day after assuming the role vacated by Bill Parcells in New York, he abruptly resigned on Jan. 4, 2000, turning his introductory news conference into an impromptu farewell party.

There’s something old school about drawing up plays in the dirt, yet Belichick took the approach to a whole new level, literally scribbling his intentions on a napkin before stepping to the podium looking disheveled.

“I resign as HC of the NYJ,” the note read.

Belichick’s lengthy interaction with reporters that fateful day was unlike anything media members would grow accustomed to experiencing in New England in the years that followed. He rambled. A lot. And it wasn’t about left-footed punters or the history of the tight-end position. Rather, it was self-induced word vomit that left behind a giant mess for the Jets to clean up.

“There are a number of obvious uncertainties that would affect the head coach of the team,” Belichick said at the time. “I just don’t feel at this time that I can lead the Jets with the 100 percent conviction that I need.”