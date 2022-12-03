Bills Stars Joining Von Miller In Recruitment Of Odell Beckham Jr.

Von Miller has already done his fair share in trying to recruit close friend and former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. to the Buffalo Bills.

Now, some other members of the Bills are looking to lend a helping hand to the effort.

Star wideout Stefon Diggs for one wouldn’t mind sharing the receiver room and the field with Beckham, feeling the three-time Pro Bowler would only benefit an already explosive Bills offense.

“I’m going to try my hardest,” Diggs told reporters of recruiting Beckham, following the Bills’ 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday, per FOX Sports’ Henry McKenna. “He’s a helluva player. Definitely adds to our offense weapons-wise. We got some guys that make a lot of plays right now, too. Can never have too many weapons. ”

Beckham, who is a free agent and hasn’t played this season after tearing his ACL with the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, is on a full-blown recruitment tour as he reportedly was set to visit the Bills on Friday after spending time with the New York Giants the day prior. Beckham also is scheduled to meet with the Dallas Cowboys.

Josh Allen was asked about what his involvement will be in lobbying Beckham to sign with Buffalo, and the standout quarterback didn’t nearly let on as much as his teammates did.

“We’ll see,” Allen said with a smile, per CBS Sports.