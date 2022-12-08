Brad Stevens Had Perfect Photobomb Of Celtics Center Robert Williams

Brad Stevens has mostly stayed in the shadows in his role as the Boston Celtics president of basketball operations.

But Stevens didn’t try to hide from the camera when the Celtics arrived for their tilt against the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night at Footprint Center. Instead, the former coach provided a very comical moment as he showed up in the background of a picture of Celtics center Robert Williams, who is still sidelined since having an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee in September but is closing in on a return.

Stevens unleashed the perfect photobomb as he flexed both arms behind Williams while sporting a mean-mugging look. You can check out the hilarious pose from Stevens courtesy of NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg.

Arrival photo of the year. ? pic.twitter.com/GQfaG92ud2 — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) December 8, 2022

The picture of Williams and Stevens was at the end of a series of photos of Celtics player arrivals and made the caption of “Someone’s been hitting the gym” make sense.

It seems like Williams was completely oblivious to what Stevens was doing behind him, which only adds to the hilarity of the photo.

The Celtics usually take player arrival photos for mostly every game, so hopefully Stevens can sneak into one or two more this season to deliver more laughs to NBA fans.