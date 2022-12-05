Brazil Vs. South Korea Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV

Brazil is significantly favored in this matchup

1 hours ago

Brazil and South Korea on Monday will battle for a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

South Korea was one of the more surprising qualifiers of the Round of 16, as it advanced out of Group H by virtue of a tiebreaker over Uruguay. Brazil, meanwhile, won Group G courtesy of goal differential after beating Serbia and Switzerland but losing to Cameroon.

Neymar, who’s been inactive since injuring his ankle in his team’s tournament opener, is expected to be available for Brazil on Monday. South Korea is a heavy 10-1 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook to pull off an upset against one of the World Cup favorites.

Here’s how to watch the Brazil-South Korea match online and on TV:

When: Monday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

Thumbnail photo via Yukihito Taguchi/USA TODAY Sports Images
