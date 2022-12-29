Broncos Wide Receiver Comes To Defense Of QB Russell Wilson

It’s been a very turbulent first season with the Denver Broncos for star quarterback Russell Wilson.

He has seemingly caught flack every week due to strange off-the-field behaviors and dismal performances on the field. He’s gone 3-10 in 13 starts with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions, including being a part of the Broncos getting blown out by the Los Angeles Rams, 51-14, this past Sunday.

Wilson hasn’t been able to escape the criticism, and now, one of his teammates is coming to his defense.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy sounded off on social media Thursday when Shannon Sharpe eluded on “Undisputed” that Wilson has an office and parking spots for himself at the Broncos team facility.

“I ain’t gonna keep looking at these false statements about my boii russ man, as a teammate who sees the elite work ethic this man has is incomparable,” Jeudy tweeted. “He got an office because he’s committed his life to this game. I never had a teammate who motivate me more then Russ.”

I ain?t gonna keep looking at these false statements about my boii russ man, as a teammate who sees the elite work ethic this man has is incomparable. He got an office because he?s committed his life to this game. I never had a teammate who motivate me more then russ ? https://t.co/G8sTe3Hllg — Jerry Jeudy? (@jerryjeudy) December 29, 2022

Jeudy certainly took exception to Sharpe’s comments and is still riding with Wilson, something that not all his teammates might be doing due to the shape the Broncos currently are in. Earlier this season, defensive lineman Mike Purcell got in the face of Wilson during a game.