Bruins Notes: Boston Not Starting On Time Led To Loss Vs. Golden Knights

BOSTON — There was a common theme in the Boston Bruins locker room after their 4-3 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

They didn’t start on time.

Boston’s 14-game win streak on TD Garden ice came to an end Monday night at the hands of their ex-head coach. The Bruins didn’t start the game on time in the least, falling 2-0 and quickly were down 3-0 before they knew it. Between the undisciplined hockey, one-too-many passes and poor decision making, it felt the B’s were out of this one quickly.

But things changed when Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak making it a one-goal game in the second period before Taylor Hall tied it on a second effort on the power play in the third. Exhaustion had set in, though, and the Bruins just couldn’t put the game-winner past Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson.

“This is a great group of players to coach. They never quit, they never stop believing,” head coach Jim Montgomery said. “Down 3-0, we didn’t start on time, that’s unfortunate. We got beat through the middle of the ice too often (Monday), that usually doesn’t happen to us. It kind of reminded me of the game in Ottawa, but this time we found a way to get back in the game and get a point. Their goalie played really well, especially in the second and third period. It’s unfortunate the streak came to an end. We all knew it was gonna come to an end at some point.”

Marchand, who got the scoring started for the Bruins, said while it was nice to bounce back from a 3-0 deficit, not starting on time is what hurt the Black and Gold against a team they knew would be ready for them.

“We can come back in any situation. Even when we got down three we hadn’t played good yet and still a lot of time left in the game,” Marchand said. “It was more frustrating that we let ourselves get in that position. We know they’re a good team and they play hard. They’re an older group, they have a lot of experience so we knew they’d be ready, and we didn’t start on time. It’s nice that we battled back but we needed a better start.”