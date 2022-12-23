Bruins Notes: Boston ‘Relieved’ After Comeback Victory Over Jets

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins didn’t do themselves any justice to start the night against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. However, as they’ve done on multiple occasions already, they once again found a way to win.
Before the Bruins put together three consecutive unanswered goals to beat the Jets, 3-2, they needed to buy back a frustrated crowd at TD Garden — and quickly. Besides the expected boos that rain in response to NHL officiating, the Bruins found themselves playing catch up within the first eight minutes. Boston skated off the ice for the first intermission, down 2-0.
But the Bruins battled back to notched their 18th win on home ice this season.
Head coach Jim Montgomery, like many in attendance, shared the locker room sentiment following the victory in just one word: “relieved.” He also attributed Boston’s second and third-period efforts to the Bruins fans.
“We were relieved,” Montgomery said. “Because the crowd got into it and I think we started to play a lot better.”
Montgomery added: “I thought they (Jets) did the best job we have faced as far as the forecheck. Unfortunately, we didn’t manage the puck well against them. I give credit to them.”
Pastrnak, who scored unconventionally, took advantage of a golden opportunity in the second period when the puck took a strange ricochet off the ends boards and right to him while facing an open net. Like the goal, Pastrnak didn’t take the one-goal win for granted afterward.
“That’s a hell of a team we beat today,” Pastrnak said. “They’re not easy to play and definitely you don’t take wins for granted in this league. … Sometimes you just gotta sit down and take the win and be happy about it.”
Nick Foligno had his hero’s cape on as he skated off the ice when the clock ran out. After Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk gave the Bruins new life in the second period, Foligno provided the cherry on top in the third with the game-winning goal.
“Let’s be honest, they out-executed us the first period, which is unlike us,” Foligno said. “But I think we knew we were gonna come back with a better period and I think we did. … Credit to all the guys for rolling after that (Pastrnak’s goal) and I thought we really changed our game after.”
Here are more notes from Thursday’s Bruins-Jets game:
— By leveling the score in the second period, DeBrusk notched his 200th career NHL point.
“I (congratulated) him on it,” Montgomery said. “Real nice goal, too. It shows his skill, his hands, his ability to make quick, electric plays in and around the net on the power play. But also five-on-five. I thought he was really good all night.”
— Jeremey Swayman held the Jets’ offense off the scoreboard in the second and third periods. He saved 25-of-27 shots and notched his fourth 25-plus save night in the last seven games with the Bruins.
“I thought he made exceptional saves,” Montgomery said. “When it was 2-0, he kept it at 2-0 to give us an opportunity to get back in this game. So, I give him full credit.”
— The Bruins have won three straight games. That’s their longest win streak since they recorded seven straight victories in November.
— Boston notched their NHL-best 25th win and also sit atop the league with an 18-0-2 record on home ice after the win.
— The Bruins will next face the New Jersey Devils on Friday. Puck drop from the Prudential Center is set for 7 p.m. ET