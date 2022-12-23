Bruins Notes: Boston ‘Relieved’ After Comeback Victory Over Jets

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins didn’t do themselves any justice to start the night against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. However, as they’ve done on multiple occasions already, they once again found a way to win.

Before the Bruins put together three consecutive unanswered goals to beat the Jets, 3-2, they needed to buy back a frustrated crowd at TD Garden — and quickly. Besides the expected boos that rain in response to NHL officiating, the Bruins found themselves playing catch up within the first eight minutes. Boston skated off the ice for the first intermission, down 2-0.

But the Bruins battled back to notched their 18th win on home ice this season.

Head coach Jim Montgomery, like many in attendance, shared the locker room sentiment following the victory in just one word: “relieved.” He also attributed Boston’s second and third-period efforts to the Bruins fans.

“We were relieved,” Montgomery said. “Because the crowd got into it and I think we started to play a lot better.”

Montgomery added: “I thought they (Jets) did the best job we have faced as far as the forecheck. Unfortunately, we didn’t manage the puck well against them. I give credit to them.”

Pastrnak, who scored unconventionally, took advantage of a golden opportunity in the second period when the puck took a strange ricochet off the ends boards and right to him while facing an open net. Like the goal, Pastrnak didn’t take the one-goal win for granted afterward.