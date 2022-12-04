Bruins Notes: Boston Showing ‘Killer Instinct’ Early In Season

BOSTON — The Colorado Avalanche limped into Saturday’s game against the Boston Bruins dealing with multiple injuries.

And the Bruins made sure to never let them off the mat.

Boston asserted its will over the defending Stanley Cup champions and put together a complete performance in which they never trailed and culminated in a resounding 5-1 win at TD Garden — making them a perfect 14-0-0 on home ice this season.

No matter what situation the Bruins have faced this season, they have shown they can more than handle it due to the makeup of the team.

“I do think we have killer instinct in us that has grown throughout the year and you’ve seen us do it in a lot of different ways,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We give up leads and then we win a game. We come from behind a couple of times. (Against) Carolina we were down two for the first time at home. This team, you can tell a lot of guys have won a lot in this league. They know how to win.”

The Bruins remain unfazed even when little things don’t go their way, like when they had a goal overturned on video review in the second period. But moments later, David Pastrnak found himself on a breakaway and delivered a highlight-reel goal to give the Bruins a 3-0 lead.

When the Avalanche mustered their only response of the night 6:32 into the third period with a goal from Andrew Cogliano, the Bruins came back with a much bigger answer later in the frame with Trent Frederic and Jake DeBrusk scoring 10 seconds apart.