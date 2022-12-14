Bruins Notes: Boston’s ‘Incredible Effort’ Withstood Islanders In Win

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins displayed perhaps their most grit in order to pull out a 4-3 shootout victory over the New York Islanders at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

Both teams stuck around for a flat-out battle, which consisted of two equalizers in regulation from the Islanders’ offense along with a scoreless overtime period. David Pastrnak sent New York packing when he netted the game-decider in the shootout.

Head coach Jim Montgomery was thrilled following the win and praised what he described as both an “incredible” and “gutsy” showing from the Bruins.

“It’s an incredible effort,” Montgomery said. “It’s such a gutsy effort by that group in there. To will themselves against a really good hockey team.”

Boston entered their latest home contest just two days removed from a 3-1 road win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Flying across the country with just one day of rest certainly posed a noticeable challenge for the Bruins. Montgomery addressed said challenge and acknowledged Boston’s relatively lackluster play to begin the night, which then picked up when they needed it most.

“This is the game that we looked like we were set up to fail,” Montgomery said. “Everybody goes through it. There’s a couple of games every year where you look like you should have success and there’s games where it looks like it’s gonna be a real battle. We were sluggish in the first — probably our worst period of the year. And second period we started getting our legs going.”

Montgomery added: “What are we now, 23-4? Incredible record, but I still think we can get better. I don’t know if we’re gonna keep winning. That’d be great if we do but we’re gonna keep getting better.”