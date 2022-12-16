Bruins Notes: ‘Frustration’ Not Complacency, Leads To Collapse

BOSTON — There is plenty to blame for the Boston Bruins’ shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. Complacency, however, is not one of those things.

The Bruins entered the third period of their matchup with the Kings with a two-goal lead. Slowly but surely, Los Angeles chipped away and eventually tied the game in the final three minutes, eventually leading to overtime and a shootout. Considering it had been dominant in the frame all season long, many wondered what hampered Boston in the third.

Was it complacency?

“No, I actually sensed frustration, to be honest,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said postgame. “I think out first period was OK. I thought our second period started off really well. We started off doing a lot of really good things, then when we got up 2-0 we got away from those things that were giving us success.

“I just don’t think complacency is the right word. I just saw players not executing to their ability. Our play was sloppy, our passing was sloppy. On a 4-on-3 we should gain the blue line pretty easy, and we weren’t.”

So what exactly was the frustration Montgomery sensed?

“We’ve taken a lot of penalties through the course of the year, but tonight we took a lot of retaliatory penalties,” Montgomery said. “So that usually has some sort of frustration involved.”