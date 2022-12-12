Bruins Notes: Line Changes Rejuvenate Boston In Road Trip Finale

The Boston Bruins, whether they made a point of it or not, exacted revenge on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday night.

On paper, it may look the Boston just went out and did what it has done all season, but that wasn’t exactly the case in this one. This game represented the final leg of a West-Coast road trip for the Bruins, where their level of play had dipped just a bit. Six days prior, these same Golden Knights waltzed into TD Garden and snapped a 14-game home winning streak. So, on the surface, one could see why this game may have provided a bit more juice for the Black and Gold.

If that wasn’t enough to do it, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery made sure to find a way to.

The B’s looked a bit different Sunday, deploying new lines and pairings as they gave veteran David Krejci the night off. The “Perfection Line” of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak got back together, with Jake DeBrusk sliding down and Taylor Hall sliding up to join Pavel Zacha on the second line. That left Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic needing another wing, where Nick Foligno filled in well.

By the end of the 3-1 win, all three of those lines scored, displaying a level of chemistry they didn’t have any right of having.

“These guys play so well together. They’ve got that killer instinct in the third period, and it gives you a lot of confidence as a coach,” Montgomery said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “… We wanted to play behind them, because they like to have tight gaps. The play that I loved as well, was DeBrusk making a play on the wall to get the puck out and 71 (Hall) came flying in and almost scored a great goal.”

Here are more notes from Sunday’s Bruins-Golden Knights game: