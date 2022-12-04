Bruins Wrap: Avalanche No Match For Boston On Home Ice

BOSTON — Not even the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche could take down the Bruins on their home ice with Boston earning a 5-1 victory Saturday night at TD Garden.

With the win, the Bruins improve their NHL-best record to 20-3-0, including a perfect 14-0-0 mark at home. The Avalanche fell to 13-8-1.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The beat marches on for the Bruins.

Boston turned in a complete all-around effort against the Avalanche, who are dealing with some injuries, but still have two other-worldly players in Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar. Bruins coach Jim Montgomery even compared Makar to Bobby Orr prior to the game.

But the Bruins had no real issue dispatching Colorado, checking off plenty of boxes in the win. They scored on the power play. They killed off penalties. Performed well five-on-five. Got solid goaltending.

There were practically no holes in Boston’s showing as they took control with two first-period goals and continues to assert themselves after that as evidenced by outshooting the Avalanche, 15-4, in the second period.