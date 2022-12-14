Bruins Wrap: Boston Defeats Islanders In Nail-Bitting Shootout

BOSTON — The home dominance just continues for the Boston Bruins, who defeated the New York Islanders, 4-3, in a shootout at TD Garden on Tuesday night.
The Bruins improved to 23-4-1 on the season, while the Islanders fell to 17-12-1 on their campaign.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Bruins, yet again, flexed their top-of-the-league offense against the Islanders.
However, this one didn’t come easy.
After both teams tallied three goals in regulation and came up empty in an overtime period, the contest was decided in a shootout. That’s where David Pastrnak came through and after back-to-back scores from both sides, sent the game final.
Despite the Islanders refusing to go down without a fight. No, not the fisticuffs battle between A.J. Greer and Matt Martin in the second period.
Within a matter of just a 19-second span in the opening period, DeBrusk put the Bruins ahead 2-0 against the Islanders. Both goals came in bizarre fashion for DeBrusk who came through and scored both on a tip-in.
With the win, the Bruins continued their NHL-best record at home, earning their 15th in the process.
STARS OF THE GAME
— DeBrusk netted a pair of goals to supply the Bruins with all the offense they needed against the Islanders. The multi-goal game served as his second of the season and notched DeBrusk’s 10th and 11th goals in the campaign. DeBrusk also delivered in shootout.
— Pastrnak ended it in shootout to secure the win for Boston.
— Forbort came through in a major way and scored a go-ahead goal (2). Forbort’s short-hander was assisted by Pavel Zacha (16) and DeBrusk (12).
