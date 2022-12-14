Bruins Wrap: Boston Defeats Islanders In Nail-Bitting Shootout

BOSTON — The home dominance just continues for the Boston Bruins, who defeated the New York Islanders, 4-3, in a shootout at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

The Bruins improved to 23-4-1 on the season, while the Islanders fell to 17-12-1 on their campaign.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins, yet again, flexed their top-of-the-league offense against the Islanders.

However, this one didn’t come easy.

After both teams tallied three goals in regulation and came up empty in an overtime period, the contest was decided in a shootout. That’s where David Pastrnak came through and after back-to-back scores from both sides, sent the game final.

Despite the Islanders refusing to go down without a fight. No, not the fisticuffs battle between A.J. Greer and Matt Martin in the second period.