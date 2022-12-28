Bruins Wrap: Boston Drops Shootout Battle To Ottawa

The Boston Bruins dropped yet another game to the Ottawa Senators, falling 3-2 in overtime Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

The Bruins improved to 27-4-3, while the Senators fell to 15-16-3.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Senators may have had a disappointing start to their season, but they play the NHL’s best team as tough as anyone.

In the first matchup between these teams this season, Ottawa scored seven goals to outpace Boston in a ridiculously high-scoring affair. In this one, it was Senators goalie Cam Talbot, who stole a victory all by his lonesome — standing on his head to make eight saves during a power play in the final five minutes to keep the Bruins scoreless.

His heroics would be for not in regulation.

The Bruins immediately scored following the power play chance, with Pavel Zacha burying his first goal in 18 games to tie the game.