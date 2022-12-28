Bruins Wrap: Boston Drops Shootout Battle To Ottawa

The Boston Bruins dropped yet another game to the Ottawa Senators, falling 3-2 in overtime Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre.
The Bruins improved to 27-4-3, while the Senators fell to 15-16-3.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Senators may have had a disappointing start to their season, but they play the NHL’s best team as tough as anyone.
In the first matchup between these teams this season, Ottawa scored seven goals to outpace Boston in a ridiculously high-scoring affair. In this one, it was Senators goalie Cam Talbot, who stole a victory all by his lonesome — standing on his head to make eight saves during a power play in the final five minutes to keep the Bruins scoreless.
His heroics would be for not in regulation.
The Bruins immediately scored following the power play chance, with Pavel Zacha burying his first goal in 18 games to tie the game.
The game would eventually go to overtime, where Jeremy Swayman would get in on the goalie party and join Talbot in making absurd saves. Up and down the B’s and Sens would go, trading breakaways and scoring chances. The two goalies, standing directly on their heads, would send things to a shootout.
After nonstop action for 25 minutes, Alex DeBrincat ended things in the shootout to give Senators, and the much-deserved Talbot, the extra point.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Talbot was a star for the Senators, making 45 saves in regulation. 25 of those saves came in the third and without him, Ottawa would have been blown out.
— Swayman is the lone reason Ottawa didn’t win it in OT, making five breakaway saves in the five-minute period and keeping the Bruins alive into the shootout.
— Jake DeBrusk scored Boston’s first goal in this one, assisting himself off the end boards to bury a rebound shot. He has 30 goals since requesting a trade in January.
UP NEXT
The Bruins will continue their mini road trip Wednesday when they take on the New Jersey Devils. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from Prudential Center, and you can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.