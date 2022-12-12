Bruins Wrap: Boston Ends Road Trip With Revenge Win Vs. Vegas

The Boston Bruins got their revenge on the Vegas Golden Knights, earning a 3-1 victory Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena.

The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 22-4-1, while the Golden Knights fell to 20-9-1.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

This game had every right to be a slog, but in a matchup between the NHL’s two conference leaders it was the exact opposite.

Sure, things got sloppy at points. The Bruins entered on the last leg of their west-coast road trip and the Golden Knights were without three of their top six scorers. Boston continuously got caught playing sloppy defense, sending Vegas to the power play four times. Vegas shied away from contact all night, and saw its offensive intensity suffer as a result. In the end, the Bruins were slightly more energized and that was the difference maker. Where did the energy come from? Some new lines and pairings.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery completely shuffled his lines with David Krejci out. The “Perfection Line” of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak got back together, with Jake DeBrusk sliding down and Taylor Hall sliding up to join Pavel Zacha on the second line. That left Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic needing another wing, where Nick Foligno filled in well.

All three of those line contributed a goal, playing far from perfect hockey but getting the job done off of energy and effort alone.