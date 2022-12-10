Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls After Bizarre Last-Second Score Vs. Coyotes

The Boston Bruins suffered their second loss in three contests, with their latest coming in jaw-dropping fashion, 4-3, against the Arizona Coyotes at Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena on Friday night.

The Bruins fell to 21-4-1 on the season, while the Coyotes improved to 8-13-4 to snap their previous six-game losing streak.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Coyotes, while entering the matchup second-to-last in the Central Division, certainly made sure to give the NHL-best Bruins a run for their money, to say the least.

It was a back-and-forth battle that wasn’t easy on anyone.

In the second period, it appeared as though the momentum swung for the Bruins with a perfectly-timed sequence which ended with the Bruins taking a 2-1 lead. It started when first-year Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery successfully challenged a Coyotes offsides, which negated an Arizona goal and was shortly followed by a go-ahead score from Charlie Coyle.

However, the Coyotes didn’t display the same showing they did during Boston’s home opener on Oct. 15. Despite Boston winning the shots on goal battle, 46-16, the Bruins were kept at bay by Arizona — coming up empty in five of six power-play opportunities.