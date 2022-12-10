Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls After Bizarre Last-Second Score Vs. Coyotes

The Boston Bruins suffered their second loss in three contests, with their latest coming in jaw-dropping fashion, 4-3, against the Arizona Coyotes at Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena on Friday night.
The Bruins fell to 21-4-1 on the season, while the Coyotes improved to 8-13-4 to snap their previous six-game losing streak.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Coyotes, while entering the matchup second-to-last in the Central Division, certainly made sure to give the NHL-best Bruins a run for their money, to say the least.
It was a back-and-forth battle that wasn’t easy on anyone.
In the second period, it appeared as though the momentum swung for the Bruins with a perfectly-timed sequence which ended with the Bruins taking a 2-1 lead. It started when first-year Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery successfully challenged a Coyotes offsides, which negated an Arizona goal and was shortly followed by a go-ahead score from Charlie Coyle.
However, the Coyotes didn’t display the same showing they did during Boston’s home opener on Oct. 15. Despite Boston winning the shots on goal battle, 46-16, the Bruins were kept at bay by Arizona — coming up empty in five of six power-play opportunities.
In the final minute of regulation, Coyotes left winger Lawson Crouse netted a shocking game-winning goal, which gave the Bruins just 13.5 seconds left to respond, but they didn’t.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Crouse came through with the biggest and most valuable moment of the night, contributing the game-decider, one of two total goals the 25-year-old finished with.
— Just when hope seemed lost late in the third period, Nick Foligno delivered a clutch one-timer off assists from David Krejci (13) and Hampus Lindholm (16) to keep the Bruins alive.
— Coyle supplied the Bruins with one of their two go-ahead scores, coming off the assist from Jake DeBrusk (11), which broke the 1-1 even score in the second period.
