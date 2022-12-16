Bruins Wrap: Disastrous Stretch Leads To Shootout Loss Vs. Kings

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins lost another home shootout Thursday night, falling, 3-2, to the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden.

The Bruins fell to 23-4-2, while the Kings improved to 16-12-5.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins have been the best third-period team in hockey this season as they were undefeated when entering the third period with a lead this season. That mark came to an end Thursday.

Boston played a superb second period, scoring a pair of goals to go up 2-0 entering the final frame. Kings forward Adrian Kempe decided to score two killer goals in the third period, including one with 2:10 left to tie the game up and send things to overtime.

The overtime period was full of penalties, heart-stopping breakaways and timely stops. It wasn’t full of goals, however, as the game went to a shootout.

Charlie Coyle opened up the shootout with a nifty shot past Kings goalie Pheonix Copley. Los Angeles answered with a goal of its own, but Jake DeBrusk quickly put the Bruins back up 2-1. Once again, the Kings answered with a goal of their own. David Pastrnak was then stopped five hole, before Kevin Fiala followed suit. Brad Marchand, Anze Kopitar, David Krejci, Arthur Kaliyev, Taylor Hall, Philip Danault and Patrice Bergeron all missed their opportunities as well, allowing Trevor Moore to put things away.