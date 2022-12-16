Bruins Wrap: Disastrous Stretch Leads To Shootout Loss Vs. Kings

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins lost another home shootout Thursday night, falling, 3-2, to the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden.
The Bruins fell to 23-4-2, while the Kings improved to 16-12-5.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Bruins have been the best third-period team in hockey this season as they were undefeated when entering the third period with a lead this season. That mark came to an end Thursday.
Boston played a superb second period, scoring a pair of goals to go up 2-0 entering the final frame. Kings forward Adrian Kempe decided to score two killer goals in the third period, including one with 2:10 left to tie the game up and send things to overtime.
The overtime period was full of penalties, heart-stopping breakaways and timely stops. It wasn’t full of goals, however, as the game went to a shootout.
Charlie Coyle opened up the shootout with a nifty shot past Kings goalie Pheonix Copley. Los Angeles answered with a goal of its own, but Jake DeBrusk quickly put the Bruins back up 2-1. Once again, the Kings answered with a goal of their own. David Pastrnak was then stopped five hole, before Kevin Fiala followed suit. Brad Marchand, Anze Kopitar, David Krejci, Arthur Kaliyev, Taylor Hall, Philip Danault and Patrice Bergeron all missed their opportunities as well, allowing Trevor Moore to put things away.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Moore sealed the game for the Kings by beating Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark in the shootout.
— Taylor Hall has been sensational since joining the Bruins’ third line. The 31-year-old scored his seventh goal in the last 12 games, bringing his season point total to 23.
— Kempe provided Los Angeles with all of its offense, potting his 11th and 12th goals of the season.
WAGER WATCH
DraftKings Sportsbook set the odds of Hall potting the game’s first goal at +1600. The sniper cashed that ticket in the second period. A $100 wager on the prop would have netted a $1,700 return.
UP NEXT
The Bruins will continue their homestand Saturday when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.