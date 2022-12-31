Bruins Wrap: Sabres Hold Off Comeback To Beat Boston In Overtime

The Boston Bruins lost to the Buffalo Sabres, 4-3, in overtime at TD Garden on Saturday afternoon

The Bruins dropped to 28-4-4 on the season, and the Sabres improved to 18-14-2

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston hoped to end 2022 on a winning note, but Buffalo had other plans. The Bruins came back from a 2-1 deficit to go up, 3-2, in the third period. But the Sabres didn’t give up and scored the game-tying goal at 18:23 in the final period. The matchup went into overtime, and the Bruins were unable to take advantage. Alex Tuch potted the game-winner to hand the Bruins their fourth overtime loss.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Marchand scored his 10th goal of the season, and he potted it when it counted the most for the Bruins to put them ahead in the third period. The winger also assisted on Bergeron’s power-play goal, his 20th of the season.

— Tuch helped make it a competitive game at TD Garden. The Sabres forward notched four points with two goals and two assists against the Bruins on Saturday.