Bucks Coach Has Apt Description For Robert Williams’ Role On Celtics

BOSTON — Robert Williams III has played a number of roles for the Celtics over his five seasons in Boston, making it a difficult task to label him with a single positional designation.

At least when it comes to the ones in basketball.

Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer went to a different sport when sharing praise of the Celtics rim defender ahead of a Christmas Day matchup.

“He’s just roaming. Whatever word you want to use, he’s a 6-foot-11 free safety,” Budenholzer said.

Budenholzer may have been a bit generous with Williams’ height — he is listed at 6-foot-9 — but the point about him being a free safety is a fair one. The 2022 All-Defensive Second Team member has made a world of difference since returning to the Celtics lineup Dec. 16, playing his signature rim defense and also turning in great efforts on the perimeter.

In three games since returning, Williams logged four blocks and a pair of steals across 57 minutes as he continues to get his feet wet. The 25-year-old also averaged seven points and seven rebounds over that stretch.

The Bucks know about Williams’ impact all too well, watching him collect eight blocks and three steals in the first three games of the 2022 Eastern Conference semifinals before a knee injury sidelined him until the Eastern Conference Finals.