Cale Makar Felt Guilty For Declining Penalty In Avalanche-Islanders

The Avalanche were primed to go on a power play against the Islanders in the first period Monday night, but Cale Makar called it off.

With Colorado and New York scoreless in the final minute of the opening frame, Mathew Barzal was whistled for tripping Makar. The official signaled for a penalty, but Makar waved it off and the official took his word and the game remained at full strength.

At first glance, it looks as if Barzal indeed trips Makar up. But a closer look and it shows the Avs defenseman losing his balance and tripping himself.

The refs called tripping…but Cale Makar told them he just slipped and the call was overturned ? pic.twitter.com/KkU0BJPOkS — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 20, 2022

It’s not every day you see someone calling off a chance to give their team a power play, especially when your team has one of the best power play units in the NHL. And even though it was the right call at the end of the day, Makar still felt pretty guilty about it.

“The ref who called it wasn?t the guy at center ice,” Makar told reporters after the game, per The Athletic. “He was kind of behind the net on the far side. I don’t think he had a good angle on it. He just saw me fall. I would like to think most times I fall it’s usually because somebody trips me. That one I just lost an edge. I felt pretty guilty for the boys there.

“… I felt a lot more guilty about doing that than probably if I would’ve said nothing. I don’t know if it’s something I’ll do again.”