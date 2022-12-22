Carlos Rodón Takes In Yankees Tradition In New York Introduction

Carlos Rodón officially was introduced by the New York Yankees on Thursday, and the 30-year-old came in with a fresh look.

The Bronx Bombers signed the left-handed pitcher to a six-year, $162 million contract and was introduced a day after Aaron Judge held a news conference to cap off his nine-year, $360 million deal.

Rodón came into his news conference with a cleanly shaved face as per team tradition that has been around since 1976.

Carlos Rodón, New York Yankee. pic.twitter.com/THKQpoWgx4 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) December 22, 2022

“You look great with the shave,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told Rodón, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “You?ll get used to it.”

“I’ve always enjoyed pitching at Yankee Stadium,” Rodón told reporters, per SNY video. “It seems I’ve always had good numbers here. Just putting on these pinstripes is something special. A lot of legends have been through this organization.”

The two-time All-Star will don the No. 55 jersey and joins an elite rotation that includes Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and Frankie Montas.