CBS Broadcasters Call For Bailey Zappe To Fix ‘Lifeless’ Patriots Offense

The Patriots did not have a great response to last Sunday’s shocking end to their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

New England was shut out in the first half of Saturday’s game as Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals had their way to build a 22-0 lead.

The Patriots were inept on offense as Mac Jones was held to less than 40 passing yards in the first half. Fans at Gillette Stadium voiced their displeasures with the offense with boos and chants for rookie Bailey Zappe, and they weren’t the only ones who wanted a quarterback change.

CBS broadcaster Boomer Esiason called for head coach Bill Belichick to insert Zappe into the game to fix New England’s “completely lifeless” offense. Bill Cowher agreed with his colleague and said the Patriots “absolutely have to make a change.”

Zappe has not played since a Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football.”

The Patriots had 78 total yards of offense as of the halfway point of the third quarter with Cincinnati still up 22-0.