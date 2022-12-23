Celtics Center Robert Williams Beginning To Look Like Old Self

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams has shown flashes of looking like his old self following his season debut last week.

And even though the Celtics suffered their third straight loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at TD Garden, Williams was more consistent as he turned in his most complete performance since returning to the lineup.

While the Celtics big man scored just six points in 22 minutes, Williams gave Boston a jolt it desperately needed by keeping possessions alive with seven of his 12 rebounds coming on the offensive end.

“He played really well. He definitely brought a different energy for us, and he’s continuing to get better,” Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla said following the loss. “So, I’m very happy with where he’s at.”

The showing against the Pacers was just Williams’ third game back after having not played since last June’s NBA Finals. The 25-year-old missed the start of the season due to an arthroscopic procedure he underwent on his left knee in late September.

The Celtics have proceeded cautiously with the fifth-year pro, and for good reason due to his long injury history and his importance on the floor. They have limited his playing time — his 22 minutes against the Pacers have been his most so far — and are having him come off the bench as he gets reacclimated.

Williams has yet to be part of a Celtics win this season, but he’s showing signs that he’s ready to get back to his normal workload and make a bigger impact for a Boston squad that’s reeling at the moment.