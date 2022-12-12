Celtics Draftee Featured In ‘SportsCenter’ Top 10 For Alley-Oop Highlight

Celtics 2022 draft pick J.D. Davison earned some national recognition for his highlight-reel alley-oop Sunday.

Davison, the No. 53 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, caught a high-arching pass with one hand and threw it down for a transition slam in a matchup between the Boston Celtics’ and the Toronto Raptors’ G League affiliates. The play was recognized Monday morning on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” as it claimed the No. 4 spot in the well-known Top 10.

Check it out:

The transition slam is just the latest example of the Alabama product impressing in Maine. Davison, 22, is averaging 14.2 points and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 48.5% from the field in 15 contests (12 starts).