Celtics Forward Al Horford Ejected In Third Quarter Vs. Magic

Boston Celtics forward Al Horford didn’t get the chance to stick around to see the end of Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden.

Horford was ejected just 1:21 into the third quarter when he was called for a flagrant two foul on Moritz Wagner. The Celtics were trying to in-bound the basketball in the front court when Horford, trying to shake free of Wagner, aggressively elbowed the Magic forward in the groin area. After a lengthy video review, the referees believed Horford’s transgression fit the category of a flagrant two, which comes with an automatic ejection.

Al Horford ejected early in the 3rd quarter vs. Orlando



Here's a look at what happened. #ORLvsBOS pic.twitter.com/MT479xaqdd — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 17, 2022

Wagner, who had a brief stint with Boston during the 2020-21 season, was assessed an off-ball foul ball foul on the play.

Horford’s wallet will be a little lighter due to the infraction as well with flagrant two fouls coming with a minimum fine of $2,000.

Horford was playing for the first time since Dec. 4 as he missed five straight games due to health and safety protocols as well as personal reasons.

Horford ended up playing just 16 minutes while scoring six points on 2-for-4 shooting to go along with six rebounds. The veteran also added three blocks.