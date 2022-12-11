Celtics In No ‘Rush’ To Get Robert Williams Back To Game Action

It seemed like Robert Williams had a real chance to make his season debut Saturday night against the Golden State Warriors.

After all, the defensive difference-maker for the Boston Celtics practiced Friday and seemingly looked as close to 100% as possible by throwing down alley-oops during the session.

But the Celtics continue to play it safe with Williams, ruling him out for the NBA Finals rematch as he still ramps up his recovery from undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee in late September.

And for interim coach head coach Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics, they see no sense in rushing Williams back with the Boston owning an NBA-best 21-5 record and the bulk of the season still ahead of them.

“Just continuing to figure out how he bounces back from a physical and conditioning standpoint after each session,” Mazzulla told reporters prior to the matchup with the Warriors, per NBC Sports Boston. “And then just making sure he’s comfortable. So, we’re not in a rush. It’s more about how he feels and where he’s at and how he responds to each day. He’s doing a great job working at that. And when we all, between him and us working together in making sure he feels comfortable with it, then I think he’ll be ready to go.”

Mazzulla added the Celtics are focused on making sure Williams is in top basketball shape, especially since he hasn’t played since a Game 6 loss in the Finals last June, before he returns.

Williams reportedly has targeted a return around Christmas, so even though he isn’t back on the floor to face the Warriors, it shouldn’t be a surprise if the fifth-year pro sees his first game action of the season sometime over the next two weeks.