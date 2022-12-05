Celtics Injury Report: Boston Without At Least One Key Player Vs. Raptors

Malcolm Brogdon also is questionable

by

60 minutes ago

The Boston Celtics will take the floor against the Toronto Raptors on Monday in hopes of earning a second win in as many nights. But the Celtics will have to do so without at least one key contributor.

Al Horford, who has missed the second night of back-to-backs this season, has been ruled out due to lower back stiffness. Horford has missed four games during the campaign, all of which were on the second night of back-to-backs. Boston is 3-1 in those four contests.

The Green might be without Malcolm Brogdon, as well. Brogdon has been deemed questionable with a non-COVID illness.

Robert Williams, who continues to creep closer to his return, unsurprisingly will be out against the Raptors.

The 19-5 Celtics opened as a 1-point road favorite, but the Raptors now are viewed as a 1.5-point home favorite, according to consensus data on the NESNBets.com live odds page.

The contest at Scotiabank Arena is set to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

More NBA:

Celtics Injury Report: Boston Without At Least One Key Player Vs. Raptors
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick
Previous Article

Bill Belichick Blames Himself For Patriots Struggles — As He Said He Would
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds
Next Article

MLB Rumors: Red Sox Rival ‘Very Much’ In On Bryan Reynolds

Picked For You

Related