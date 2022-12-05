Celtics Injury Report: Boston Without At Least One Key Player Vs. Raptors

The Boston Celtics will take the floor against the Toronto Raptors on Monday in hopes of earning a second win in as many nights. But the Celtics will have to do so without at least one key contributor.

Al Horford, who has missed the second night of back-to-backs this season, has been ruled out due to lower back stiffness. Horford has missed four games during the campaign, all of which were on the second night of back-to-backs. Boston is 3-1 in those four contests.

The Green might be without Malcolm Brogdon, as well. Brogdon has been deemed questionable with a non-COVID illness.

Robert Williams, who continues to creep closer to his return, unsurprisingly will be out against the Raptors.

The 19-5 Celtics opened as a 1-point road favorite, but the Raptors now are viewed as a 1.5-point home favorite, according to consensus data on the NESNBets.com live odds page.

The contest at Scotiabank Arena is set to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.