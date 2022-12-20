Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Interacts With Twitter User Over Travel Calls

Jaylen Brown didn’t shy away from responding to one Twitter user who shared several clips of his travel violations this season.

Brown first spoke out against the calls after the Boston Celtics dropped a second straight loss against a lackluster Orlando Magic team Sunday. With Boston losers in three straight and Brown charged with five turnovers in their latest contest, he attempted to call out what he believes is a double standard.

However, a Twitter user (@DevInTheLaB) has taken it upon himself to expose such violations that have gone without recognition by NBA officials. His latest investigative efforts served as a response to Brown’s reaction to the travel calls and the Celtics star caught wind of the video shortly after.

“I respect it and I agree lol let’s just keep it consistent ima clean it up everybody be traveling and carrying,” Brown tweeted Monday. “The rules allowed it.”

I respect it and I agree lol let?s just keep it consistent ima clean it up everybody be traveling and carrying ? the rules allowed it https://t.co/Bonart3ini — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) December 20, 2022

Following the 95-92 loss to the Magic, Brown spoke with reporters and emphasized his belief as a “targeted” player on the floor. He’s been charged with 16 turnovers in his last three games after committing just four combined in the three games prior to that.

“They pick and chose when they emphasize the traveling call,” Brown said, according to MassLive. “It seems like every (expletive) game that’s the person. I’m targeted. But if you look around the league you can pinpoint a lot of players doing the same thing. So you can’t pick and chose when you want to call stuff.”