Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Pokes Fun At Grant Williams’ Pregame Outfit

It appears Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams is taking fashion tips from Jayson Tatum.

As NBA players tend to do, the two showed off their pregame outfits as they arrived together for Boston’s matchup against the rival Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night.

Williams wore purple pants and a cardigan, which seemed a little snug on the 6-foot-6, 236-pound fourth-year pro. Tatum, trailing behind, couldn’t help but crack a joke at Williams’ expense. You can watch Tatum poke fun at Williams here.

“I helped Grant with his outfit today,” Tatum said, per league-provided video. “He’s got Deuce cardigan on.”

Tatum and Williams have a brotherly sort of relationship as this isn’t the first time the two have joked around with each other. Just last week, Tatum joked about Williams copying his celebration move after hitting a 3-pointer while Tatum also had a hilarious reaction to Williams’ Halloween costume.

Maybe next time Williams will ask another one of his teammates to help him with his pregame outfit so he doesn’t have to withstand the comical ridicule from Tatum.