Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Isn’t Focused On Winning This Award

First-year Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon isn’t too keen on the idea of personal accomplishments, rather doing his best to ensure team success.

Before the season began, Brogdon was booked as a favorite to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year. The oddsmakers priced the veteran at +1200, the fourth-best odds among players listed in contention. Yet, to Brogdon, none of that matters.

Having never made a playoff run deeper than a single Eastern Conference finals round loss against the Toronto Raptors in 2019, Brogdon is determined.

“For me, that’s not important at all,” Brogdon said Tuesday, per NBC Sports Boston video. “Like I really don’t, I don’t care about that award at all. I really wanna win with this team. I came here to win a championship, to put up banner 18. And that accolade really means nothing. I wanna win.”

With the Celtics losers in four of their last five games, Boston will seek a much-needed momentum spark next. However, taking the floor on Wednesday will serve as an emotional night for Brogdon. He spent his previous three seasons with the Indiana Pacers before being traded to Boston this past offseason.

“I think I ended up in a great situation in Boston,” Brogdon said. “… But it’s mixed emotions. I’m coming from a team in Indiana that we had good years. And there comes a time with most players in the NBA — on most teams — where it’s time to move on. And it was my time. … They did right by me and I’ll never forget that. So it’s been a lot of mixed emotions.”

Thus far, Brogdon has kept his word. The 30-year-old hasn’t made a start in 26 games and has still managed to be effective. Playing off the Celtics bench, Brogdon has averaged 13.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. In five of his last seven, he’s scored 15-plus points while shooting over 40% from the field.