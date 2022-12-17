Celtics’ Robert Williams Announces Return By Throwing Down Lob Pass

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is back to doing what he does best.

After having arthroscopic surgery on his knee in September, Williams made his season debut Friday night against the Orlando Magic and it didn’t take the 25-year-old long to throw down one of his patented alley-oops.

Just over the midway point of the first quarter, the Magic left Williams all alone under the hoop, which Marcus Smart recognized and lobbed one up to him. Williams did the rest and provided a rim-rattling finish which you can watch here:

YOU LOVE TO SEE IT ? pic.twitter.com/i3vK1LpLbg — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 17, 2022

The Celtics bench could hardly contain their excitement as well with Williams notching his first points of the season after a long-awaited return.

The slam from Williams capped a terrific individual effort as the sequence started on the other end of the floor with Williams heavily contesting a corner 3-pointer from Terrence Ross to make sure it wasn’t a successful shot.

Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla said Boston will manage Williams closely and Mazzulla elected not to start Williams. Instead, Williams came off the bench and got a nice standing ovation from the crowd in attendance when he checked in with 7:03 left in the opening frame.