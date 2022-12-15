Celtics’ Robert Williams Reportedly Plans To Make Season Debut Vs. Magic

The Boston Celtics reportedly aren’t going to hold back Robert Williams anymore.

Williams, who is recovering from an arthroscopic surgery he had on his left knee in late September, is expected to make his season debut for the Celtics when they take on the Orlando Magic on Friday at TD Garden, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Celtics have been in no “rush” to get the defensive difference-maker back to game action even though Williams has been practicing for the last couple weeks and making some standout plays during those sessions.

Boston officially listed Williams as questionable for the contest against the Magic, which is the first time Williams has had a different designation on the injury report this season.

Williams was a key contributor for the Celtics last season with the 25-year-old notching 10.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game in his fourth year in the NBA. Williams also recorded 2.2 blocks per contest, helping him land on the NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

While Boston is off to a tremendous 22-7 start, they have at times missed the rim protection Williams can provide as well as the lob threat he presents for an offense that is already operating at historic levels.

With the 6-foot-9, 237-pound center working his way back into game action and his long injury history, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Celtics proceed cautiously with Williams and put a minutes restriction on him in his return.