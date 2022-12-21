Celtics Shorthanded Vs. Pacers With Marcus Smart Ruled Out

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics are looking to get back on track Wednesday night after losing four out of their last five games, but they will have to do so shorthandedly.

Just over an hour before tipping off against the Indiana Pacers, the Celtics announced Marcus Smart won’t play in the contest due to a non-COVID illness.

Smart popped up on Boston’s injury report Tuesday as it seems the Celtics are battling a sick bug of some sort since Grant Williams also appeared on the injury report due to illness. However, unlike Smart, Williams will suit up against the Pacers.

Smart admitted he felt under the weather during the final game of Boston’s road trip last week, which caused the veteran guard to briefly leave the floor during the waning seconds of the Celtics’ overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Smart did play over 30 minutes in both of Boston’s recent losses to the Orlando Magic, but obviously isn’t feeling well enough to give it a go with the Pacers in town. This is the fourth game Smart, who leads the Celtics with 7.2 assists per game, has missed this season.

With Smart out, it could open up another opportunity for Payton Pritchard to get on the floor. The third-year pro has experienced inconsistent playing time this season as he has been a DNP-coach’s decision in two out of the last three games.