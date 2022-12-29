Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Honors Pelé’s Legacy Following Death

Brazil soccer legend Pelé died at the age of 82 on Thursday. His agent Joe Fraga confirmed his death, per ESPN via the Associated Press.

Pelé has undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the past month with multiple ailments.

“All that we are is thanks to you,” his daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram. “We love you endlessly. Rest in peace.”

“Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today,” his business Twitter account wrote. “Love, love and love, forever.”

A inspiração e o amor marcaram a jornada de Rei Pelé, que faleceu no dia de hoje.



Amor, amor e amor, para sempre.

Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today.



Love, love and love, forever. pic.twitter.com/CP9syIdL3i — Pelé (@Pele) December 29, 2022

Pelé won a record three World Cups and became one of the most popular figures in soccer in the 20th century. He largely is credited with connecting the phrase “the beautiful game” with soccer.

Pelé is the joint-top goal scorer for Brazil with 77 goals in 92 games. Neymar reached the mark in 124 games and likely is to surpass the record in his next international match.