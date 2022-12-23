Celtics Will Be Without Robert Williams Vs. Timberwolves

BOSTON — Robert Williams has only been back for three games for the Boston Celtics, but it felt like he was starting to gain confidence and resemble his old self on the floor.

But now, the Celtics center is dealing with a little bit of a speed bump.

Williams will not play Friday night when the Celtics take on the Minnesota Timberwolves as he is sitting out due to a non-COVID illness, the team announced just over an hour prior to tipoff.

Williams is the latest Celtics player to feel under the weather as Marcus Smart missed Wednesday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers because of an illness. The Celtics said Smart will be available to play though against the Timberwolves.

Williams had his best game against the Pacers since recovering from an arthroscopic knee surgery he had in late September. Williams played 22 minutes off the bench and netted six points while grabbing 12 rebounds.

The Celtics will now have less depth at center when taking on the Timberwolves, who will have Rudy Gobert available after he came into the contest as questionable.

It will most likely be on Al Horford and Luke Kornet to neutralize Gobert as the Celtics try to snap their cold streak in which they have lost five out of their last six games.