Celtics Wrap: Boston Destroys Suns In Impressive Blowout Win

The Boston Celtics left absolutely no doubt who was the better team on the floor Wednesday night as they dismantled the Phoenix Suns, 125-98, at Footprint Center.

With the blowout win, the Celtics improved their NBA-best record to 21-5 while the Suns, who came into the contest tied atop the Western Conference, dropped to 16-9.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The game was billed as the two best teams in their respective conferences, which should have resulted in a competitive affair. But it was anything but that with the Celtics turning the contest into an eye-popping rout.

Boston held a 69-42 halftime advantage and that lead only ballooned in the third quarter as the Celtics continued to pile on to go up by as much as 45 points in the frame.

The Celtics did practically everything right in the outstanding performance. Their offense continued to function on another level while Boston’s defense looks to be returning to the form it displayed last season by forcing 18 turnovers and holding the Suns to 25% (8-for-32) from deep. The Celtics were so dominant that it looked like the Suns quit in the second half.

Joe Mazzulla’s toughest effort now will be keeping the Celtics motivated for the balance of the season. Mazzulla will have to find plenty of sand castle pictures because the Celtics feel ready for the playoffs now.