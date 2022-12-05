Celtics Wrap: Boston Shows Off Defensive Chops Vs. Talented Nets

The Boston Celtics got back into the win column Sunday night, defeating the Brooklyn Nets, 103-92, at TD Garden.

The Celtics improved to 19-5 on the year, while the Nets dropped to 13-12.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It doesn’t seem as though the Celtics can ever truly run away from a fully healthy Nets squad. In its last four games, Boston is undefeated against Brooklyn but has won those games by a total of 18 points. What do you expect when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are on the other side?

Sunday presented more of the same between these two squads, as the Celtics held a consistent lead throughout the contest but struggled to run away from one of the NBA’s greatest scorers ever, and a player who can instantly flip the score at any moment — until the final three minutes of the game. A 13-point third quarter — their lowest point total of any quarter this season — was a bad look for the Celtics’ No. 1 offense, but only allowed the Nets to cut the lead to six.

Brooklyn’s severe disadvantage when it comes to depth showed up from there, as Boston’s bench outscored its counterpart, 24-15. That allowed the Celtics starters to get a much-needed rest before coming on to put things away late in the fourth.

There aren’t many teams that can match the Celtics’ level of high-end talent like the Nets can. Unfortunately for Brooklyn, the talent gap stretching beyond that is immense.