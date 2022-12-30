Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Paint Presence Too Much For Clippers

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 116-110, on Thursday at TD Garden.
The C’s improved to 26-10 while the Clippers fell to 21-16.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
There’s been something about the Clippers over the last few seasons that have caused problems for the Celtics. Thursday was no different, but Boston overcame its issues with a roster not at full strength and a number of favorable matchups.
Jaylen Brown was the igniter in a pair of Celtics runs that really decided this game. In both the second and fourth quarter, Brown scored seven consecutive points to keep the Clippers at bay and help regain the lead.
Brown’s athleticism was too much for Los Angeles’ guards to handle, as he continuously got to the rim with ease. When it wasn’t him, it was Robert Williams III cleaning the glass and affording Boston second-chance opportunities. The Clippers practically refused to play Ivica Zubac in the fourth quarter, making it all the more easy for the Celtics to play in the paint.
On a night where the Celtics shot 28.2% from 3-point range and the Clippers shot 38.5%, a change in on-court philosophy was needed. Boston made that switch, and eventually came away with a win.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Brown scored 29 points on the night, chipping in seven rebounds and two assists along the way. He was the driving force of Boston’s most important runs.
— Marcus Smart had another tremendous night as the Celtics’ primary facilitator. The veteran finished with nine assists and 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting. He also contributed three rebounds, two steals and a block.
— Derrick White played a contributing factor by filling up the stat sheet. He tallied 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting to go along with four assists, two rebounds and two blocks.
WAGER WATCH
UP NEXT
The Celtics will begin a four-game road trip their next time out on the court. The roadie starts with a matchup against the Denver Nuggets on New Year’s Day. Tipoff from Ball Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.