Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Paint Presence Too Much For Clippers

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 116-110, on Thursday at TD Garden.

The C’s improved to 26-10 while the Clippers fell to 21-16.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

There’s been something about the Clippers over the last few seasons that have caused problems for the Celtics. Thursday was no different, but Boston overcame its issues with a roster not at full strength and a number of favorable matchups.

Jaylen Brown was the igniter in a pair of Celtics runs that really decided this game. In both the second and fourth quarter, Brown scored seven consecutive points to keep the Clippers at bay and help regain the lead.

Brown’s athleticism was too much for Los Angeles’ guards to handle, as he continuously got to the rim with ease. When it wasn’t him, it was Robert Williams III cleaning the glass and affording Boston second-chance opportunities. The Clippers practically refused to play Ivica Zubac in the fourth quarter, making it all the more easy for the Celtics to play in the paint.

On a night where the Celtics shot 28.2% from 3-point range and the Clippers shot 38.5%, a change in on-court philosophy was needed. Boston made that switch, and eventually came away with a win.