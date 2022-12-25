Charlie Moore Christmas Marathon: Holiday Tradition Continues On NESN

3:30 p.m.: Pat Badger “Extreme”

Pat Badger, rock and roll legend for the band Extreme, connects with the Mad Fisherman. Charlie catches big smallmouth bass with Pat on Lake Winnisquam in central New Hampshire. Pat discusses the success of the band Extreme. Badger and Gary Cherone play a concert at Ernie Boch, Jr.’s house. Charlie cooks everyone a celebratory dinner.

4 p.m.: Charlie Moore Christmas Tale

Charlie, Angela and the Mad Fisherman TV crew prepare for the holiday season. Chuck Rolecek shows off his holiday pheasant. Susan Amato, owner of Angelina’s, cooks her holiday veal chop. Charlie visits George Carey at Sea Level. Tony the Elf talks about this year’s hottest Christmas gifts. Angela whips up a holiday appetizer. Santa sends his right-hand man, Saint Nik, to explain this year’s holiday flight path.

4:30 p.m.: Clint Howard

Longtime Hollywood actor Clint Howard has been a part of hits like “The Water Boy,” “Apollo 13,” and the Austin Powers movies. Now he faces his greatest acting role — fishing with Charlie Moore! In inner tubes. On a golf course pond. Yes, this week things get a little more crazy than usual, as Clint and Madfish catch largemouth out of some very small blow-up rafts! And as if that wasn?t excitement enough, they finish up with a heated game of Wiffle ball!

5 p.m.: Charlie Moore Mad Fish Bash

Charlie rings in the 2016 holiday season by inviting family and friends to a holiday party. Angela cooks her winter soup. Charlie cooks octopus and blackened shrimp. Chuck Rolecek, owner of CR’s the Restaurant, explains pairing wines with certain foods for the holidays. Charlie shows-off two easy holiday cocktails.

5:30 p.m.: Italy

Charlie and his family travel to beautiful Italy. Charlie is in search for authentic Italian wines, cheeses and prosciutto. The family takes in the historical sites as Charlie tries his best not to complain. Charlie makes a traditional Italian pizza in a brick oven and takes a trip along the Amalfi Coast. Italy will never be the same.

6 p.m.: Max Lane “Breakdown Lane”

Max Lane, who played seven season in the NFL, hooks up with the Mad Fisherman, Charlie Moore, who invites Max on his favorite lake: Lake Winnipesaukee. Max has a hard time staying on the boat. Charlie critiques Max’s fishing. Chuck Clement takes Charlie for a boat ride on his 1927 Chris Craft. Max and Charlie visit a local restaurant in town called The Wolfetrap. Max talks about his ups and downs playing seven years in the NFL.

6:30 p.m.: Mad Fish Family Christmas

In this very special holiday edition of “Charlie Moore Outdoors,” it’s Christmas as only The Mad Fisherman can deliver! Charlie tries to decorate the house, shop with his family, and get everything just right for the holidays — but naturally he winds up fishing with Santa, Rudolph and a disgruntled elf!

7 p.m.: Mad Fish Christmas Bash

Charlie and his family ring in the holiday season by throwing a Mad Fish Christmas Bash. Angela makes Carbonara. Charlies plays bartender and shows off his holiday duck recipe. Charlie visits CR’s the Restaurant and Angelina’s to see what’s hot on the menu this holiday season. Everyone toasts to the New Year.