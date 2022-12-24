Charlie Moore 2022 Christmas Marathon: Join Mad Fisherman’s Christmas Eve Tradition

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: “Charlie Moore Outdoors” Christmas Marathon time on NESN!
As The Mad Fisherman himself told NESN.com two years ago of the annual event, which began two decades ago, “It’s like a classic movie, like ‘The Christmas Story’ or something like that.”
Join NESN for the next two days for dozens of episodes of Moore’s best experiences and interviews from the water. Check out the full schedule for Christmas Eve below!
All times Eastern.
2 p.m.: Mad Fish Family Christmas
In this very special holiday edition of “Charlie Moore Outdoors,” it’s Christmas as only The Mad Fisherman can deliver! Charlie tries to decorate the house, shop with his family, and get everything just right for the holidays — but naturally he winds up fishing, with Santa Claus, Rudolph, and a disgruntled elf! See the holiday mayhem as only Charlie Moore can deliver.
2:30 p.m.: It’s a Wonderful Life
Charlie heads to Island Falls, Maine, and hooks up with Harvard hockey star Lauren McAuliffe. Charlie catches many beautiful smallmouth and talks women’s hockey with Lauren. Charlie hangs out with his wife and kids at the cabins at the lake. Charlie visits a local historic bowling alley and checks out a local restaurant. Charlie grills up one of his favorite recipes.
3 p.m.: Kyle Arrington
Charlie heads down to Annapolis, Md., and hooks up with the New England Patriots’ Kyle Arrington, who shows up late for fishing. Charlie critiques the Maryland blue crab versus the Maine lobster. The Mad Fisherman also hits several local establishments and tries the local drinks and food. Kyle and Charlie take a walk down memory lane and talk about Kyle’s early days playing high school football.
3:30 p.m.: Hulk Hogan
Charlie travels to sunny Clearwater, Fla., but the last thing on his mind is the beach. That’s because he hooks up with legendary wrestler and actor Hulk Hogan. Hulk is displeased because Charlie shows up late to an early morning workout session at Hogan’s Gym. Charlie takes Hulk fishing in the hopes of Hulk landing his first fish since he was a kid. Hogan invites Charlie to his restaurant, Hogan’s Beach, for a seafood bucket. Charlie compares Hogan’s seafood to his seafood back in Boston. Hulk discusses his career that spans more than three decades, plus a surprise encounter by the “Mouth of the South,” Jimmy Hart. Charlie decides to fish small ponds in and around Clearwater.
4 p.m.: Charlie Moore 20th Christmas Special
Charlie and Angela celebrate their 20th annual Christmas Eve and Christmas Day marathon. Charlie heads to Karma for some king crab and Angela makes Italian wedding soup. Hayden makes his television debut and Maverick lists off what he would like for Christmas. Charlie celebrates this event with all of his long-time sponsors.
4:30 p.m.: Jarrod Saltalamacchia
Everyone knows that Jarrod Saltalamacchia (“Salty” for short) is the starting catcher for the Boston Red Sox. But, did you know that in the offseason, he loves to fish, cook homemade barbecue meals with his wife, shoot skeets and, to top things off, the game of polo? Naturally, Charlie decides to head to Florida and hang out with Salty in his world. But things don’t go quite as planned.
5 p.m.: Beefie Boys (New!) — “Travel Moore with Anthony Moore”
Anthony Moore explores the fascinating subculture devoted to North Shore roast beef.
5:30 p.m.: Pat Badger “Extreme” (New!)
Pat Badger, rock and roll legend for the band Extreme, connects with The Mad Fisherman. Charlie catches big smallmouth bass with Pat on Lake Winnisquam in central New Hampshire. Pat discusses the success of the band Extreme. Pat Badger and Gary Cherone play a concert at Ernie Boch, Jr.’s house. Charlie cooks everyone a celebratory dinner.
6 p.m.: Wicked Good
Cape Cod is known for its beautiful beaches, resorts and world-famous food. Charlie Moore hooks up with local angler Dave Bernie. Dave and Charlie fish for smallmouth bass on Long Pond in Harwich. Dave takes Charlie to The Wicked Oyster, Mac’s Shack and the Red Nun. Charlie critiques the food at all three restaurants. The Mad Fisherman hooks up with Nick Muto, captain of the lobster boat Lost. Nick shows Charlie what Cape Cod lobster fishing and a Cape Cod backside slam bake is all about. Great food, great fishing and great fun, done all Mad Fisherman style.
6:30 p.m.: Battle Lake, Minnesota
Charlie heads to Minnesota and fishes with local native and friend Josh Anderson. Josh tries to get Charlie onto some big pike and muskie. Charlies wants to catch bass. Josh takes Charlie to some of his favorite places to eat in town. Charlie catches big pike and muskie and visits a local bait and tackle shop.
7 p.m.: Hanley Ramirez “Off the Wall”
Charlie heads down to Cape Cod and hooks up with Boston Red Sox player Hanley Ramirez. Charlie gets a surprise visit from the mayor of Boston, Marty Walsh. Charlie, Hanley and the mayor hang out to support Bridge Over Troubled Waters charity. Charlie hooks up with local restauranteur and has dinner at the Yarmouth House, then critiques the cocktails at Red Face Jack’s Pub.
7:30 p.m.: The Naughty List
Adam Pellerin breaks the news to the nation that the network’s own Mad Fisherman is on this year’s naughty list. Charlie contacts Tony the Elf and tries to convince him to get a one-on-one meeting with Seanie Claus. Charlie visits Angelina’s, Sea Level Oyster Bar and CR’s the Restaurant to critique all of their holiday items. Charlie catches fish with Tony the Elf and Seanie Claus in hopes of getting off the naughty list. Charlies invites everyone to a holiday celebration at Angelina’s in Tewksbury, Mass.
8 p.m.: Fall Into The Holidays
Charlie fishes during the fall for largemouth and smallmouth bass. Charlie makes a visit to Angelina’s Italian Restaurant to critique their fall pumpkin raviolis. Charlie makes a holiday old-fashioned cocktail with a custom Jack Daniel’s blend. Chuck Rolecek, owner of CR’s the Restaurant, shows off a few holiday drinks and short ribs. Charlie wraps things up with a visit with the staff at Sea Level Oyster Bar in Newburyport, Mass.
8:30 p.m.: Charlie Moore 20th Christmas Special
Charlie and Angela celebrate their 20th annual Christmas Eve and Christmas Day marathon. Charlie heads to Karma for some king crab and Angela makes Italian wedding soup. Hayden makes his television debut and Maverick lists off what he would like for Christmas. Charlie celebrates this event with all of his long-time sponsors.
9 p.m.: Beefie Boys — “Travel Moore with Anthony Moore”
Anthony Moore explores the fascinating subculture devoted to North Shore roast beef.
9:30 p.m.: Pat Badger “Extreme”
Pat Badger, rock and roll legend for the band Extreme, connects with The Mad Fisherman. Charlie catches big smallmouth bass with Pat on Lake Winnisquam in central New Hampshire. Pat discusses the success of the band Extreme. Pat Badger and Gary Cherone play a concert at Ernie Boch, Jr.’s house. Charlie cooks everyone a celebratory dinner.