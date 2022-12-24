Charlie Moore 2022 Christmas Marathon: Join Mad Fisherman’s Christmas Eve Tradition

3:30 p.m.: Hulk Hogan

Charlie travels to sunny Clearwater, Fla., but the last thing on his mind is the beach. That’s because he hooks up with legendary wrestler and actor Hulk Hogan. Hulk is displeased because Charlie shows up late to an early morning workout session at Hogan’s Gym. Charlie takes Hulk fishing in the hopes of Hulk landing his first fish since he was a kid. Hogan invites Charlie to his restaurant, Hogan’s Beach, for a seafood bucket. Charlie compares Hogan’s seafood to his seafood back in Boston. Hulk discusses his career that spans more than three decades, plus a surprise encounter by the “Mouth of the South,” Jimmy Hart. Charlie decides to fish small ponds in and around Clearwater.

4 p.m.: Charlie Moore 20th Christmas Special

Charlie and Angela celebrate their 20th annual Christmas Eve and Christmas Day marathon. Charlie heads to Karma for some king crab and Angela makes Italian wedding soup. Hayden makes his television debut and Maverick lists off what he would like for Christmas. Charlie celebrates this event with all of his long-time sponsors.

4:30 p.m.: Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Everyone knows that Jarrod Saltalamacchia (“Salty” for short) is the starting catcher for the Boston Red Sox. But, did you know that in the offseason, he loves to fish, cook homemade barbecue meals with his wife, shoot skeets and, to top things off, the game of polo? Naturally, Charlie decides to head to Florida and hang out with Salty in his world. But things don’t go quite as planned.

5 p.m.: Beefie Boys (New!) — “Travel Moore with Anthony Moore”

Anthony Moore explores the fascinating subculture devoted to North Shore roast beef.

5:30 p.m.: Pat Badger “Extreme” (New!)

Pat Badger, rock and roll legend for the band Extreme, connects with The Mad Fisherman. Charlie catches big smallmouth bass with Pat on Lake Winnisquam in central New Hampshire. Pat discusses the success of the band Extreme. Pat Badger and Gary Cherone play a concert at Ernie Boch, Jr.’s house. Charlie cooks everyone a celebratory dinner.

6 p.m.: Wicked Good

Cape Cod is known for its beautiful beaches, resorts and world-famous food. Charlie Moore hooks up with local angler Dave Bernie. Dave and Charlie fish for smallmouth bass on Long Pond in Harwich. Dave takes Charlie to The Wicked Oyster, Mac’s Shack and the Red Nun. Charlie critiques the food at all three restaurants. The Mad Fisherman hooks up with Nick Muto, captain of the lobster boat Lost. Nick shows Charlie what Cape Cod lobster fishing and a Cape Cod backside slam bake is all about. Great food, great fishing and great fun, done all Mad Fisherman style.

6:30 p.m.: Battle Lake, Minnesota

Charlie heads to Minnesota and fishes with local native and friend Josh Anderson. Josh tries to get Charlie onto some big pike and muskie. Charlies wants to catch bass. Josh takes Charlie to some of his favorite places to eat in town. Charlie catches big pike and muskie and visits a local bait and tackle shop.

7 p.m.: Hanley Ramirez “Off the Wall”

Charlie heads down to Cape Cod and hooks up with Boston Red Sox player Hanley Ramirez. Charlie gets a surprise visit from the mayor of Boston, Marty Walsh. Charlie, Hanley and the mayor hang out to support Bridge Over Troubled Waters charity. Charlie hooks up with local restauranteur and has dinner at the Yarmouth House, then critiques the cocktails at Red Face Jack’s Pub.