Check Out Bruins Latest Holiday Spirit-Inspired Gameday Looks

The Bruins are in a festive mood ahead of their game Monday.

Boston welcomes the Florida Panthers to town for a big Atlantic Division tilt but there’s seemingly no pressure for the Black and Gold if their gameday apparel is to show any indication.

Jake DeBrusk, Hampus Lindholm, Charlie McAvoy, Marc McLaughlin and David Pastrnak were all representing the holidays with their suits upon arrival to TD Garden.

You can check out their stunning holiday spirit-inspired looks below.

Just a jolly bunch. ? pic.twitter.com/H7n9utSLU0 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 19, 2022

We don’t like to pick favorites but the ugly sweater and elf hat of Coyle may very well take the cake in terms of the best fit.

NESN’s pregame coverage for Bruins-Panthers begins at 6 p.m. ET with puck drop set for 7 p.m.