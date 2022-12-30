Clemson Vs. Tennessee Live Stream: Watch Orange Bowl Online, On TV

Tennessee hasn't played in the Orange Bowl since 1998

by

2 hours ago

The Orange Bowl is an apt name for the matchup taking place Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Tennessee and Clemson are set to square off in one of the more prestigious bowl games college football has to offer. A lopsided loss to South Carolina took the Volunteers out of the College Football Playoff picture, while the ACC champions also were doomed by a loss to the Gamecocks in addition to a defeat at the hands of Notre Dame.

The Tigers are a 4-point betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 60.5.

Here’s how to watch the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl online and on TV:

When: Friday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

