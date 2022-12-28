Colin Cowherd Suggests Team With ‘Perfect System’ For Tom Brady

Colin Cowherd believes it could be in Tom Brady’s best interest to return to the AFC East next season.

And no, “The Herd” host isn’t playing into the New England Patriots reunion fantasy that many in the Foxboro Faithful are holding out hope for.

Cowherd sees a fit for Brady in Miami, where he was courted (illegally) before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 season. The popular pundit broke it all down during Tuesday’s episode on FOX Sports 1.

“There’s an obvious one for Tom Brady and that’s San Francisco… He will, if offered, take the Niners job,” Cowherd said, as transcribed by FOX Sports Radio. “He will consider the Raiders… But nobody is talking about the Miami Dolphins. Folks, fastest wide receiver tandem maybe in league history. Jaylen Waddle is a star, Tyreek Hill is maybe a bigger star, capable running backs, Mike Gesicki is an excellent young tight end, Hall of Fame level left tackle, a brilliant offensive coach that runs the same system Kyle Shanahan does which is not quarterback-dependent. Take a snap, three steps, get it out, read the defense… It is a perfect system for Brady.

“The Dolphins already had to give up a pick for tampering, you might as well get something out of it. They were interested before in Brady, he stays in the state, he stays on the East Coast. Miami feels really strong — left tackle, offensive coach, lots of weapons, an organization he’s played… The Jets don’t have their quarterback and New England has an average one. He looks at that division and goes. ‘All I have to do is beat Josh Allen.’ He’s already beat (Patrick) Mahomes in a Super Bowl. Wouldn’t it be great if he goes to Miami with the wide receiver tandem and can say ‘I beat Mahomes in his prime, I beat Allen in his prime, and (Joe) Burrow couldn’t get past me?'”

Cowherd mentioned the 49ers and Raiders as potential Brady landing spots in addition to his Dolphins theory, but those aren’t the only teams that might be in the mix for the seven-time Super Bowl champion this offseason. If Sean Payton returns to New Orleans, Mike Florio can see the Saints making a run at TB12.