Conflicting Report Leaves Fans Confused About Aaron Judge’s Next Team

The possibility of Aaron Judge leaving the New York Yankees is looking more and more likely as the days go by. Or is it? Well, no one really knows.

Judge, who many believe to be the top free agent available on the open market, has seemingly seen his number of potential suitors dwindle down to two — the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants.

Jon Heyman of The New York Post initially reported Tuesday that Judge was headed to the Giants. Less than two minutes later, he reversed course, saying the Giants had yet to hear anything back from Judge.

Giants say they have not heard on Aaron Judge, My apologies for jumping the gun. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 6, 2022

Outside of money, which will obviously be the biggest factor when it’s all said and done, the Yankees and Giants have long been the favorites to land Judge. The 30-year-old has spent his entire Major League career with New York, but grew up on the West Coast as a fan of San Francisco.

The Giants have reportedly made a big offer to Judge, though as we now know, Judge has yet to accept.

“Giants are in with a big offer to Judge — believed to be $360 (million) neighborhood — but the assumption/belief among rivals is that the Yankees remain favorites. Yankees are hopeful but say they still don’t know,” Heyman tweeted earlier Tuesday.