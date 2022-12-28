Corey Kluber To Red Sox: What Boston Is Getting In Veteran

Corey Kluber has a wonderful résumé: two-time Cy Young Award winner, three-time All-Star, has led the big leagues in ERA and innings pitched at points in his career.

Between 2011 and 2018, he was one of the best pitchers in baseball. Over that stretch, only Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and Chris Sale were worth more wins above replacement.

If the Red Sox were getting that version of Kluber, Wednesday’s news of a reported one-year deal worth $10 million would be a huge development. Then again, if they were getting that version of Kluber, it might cost them a little more than $10 million.

Given the recent departures of Nathan Eovaldi, and to a slightly lesser extent Rich Hill, the Red Sox had to do something to reinforce their rotation. They technically have five starters who could be penciled in for Alex Cora’s Opening Day rotation, but there’s uncertainty abound with the five guys in the mix. And even if there was certainty about their collective dependability, it doesn’t hurt to have “too many” capable big league pitchers.

Kluber certainly checks that box even at his relatively advanced age — he turns 37 in April — along with his injury history and battle to regain anything resembling his prime form.

Injuries led to a crater in his career when he pitched just 36 2/3 innings between 2019 and 2020. And despite the fact he pitched just one inning in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, the Yankees took a chance on him for 2021. He pitched well enough, making 16 starts highlighted by a no-hitter. He went 5-3 with a 3.83 ERA, though he hadn’t quite regained the pinpoint control that helped him win the two Cy Young Awards.

He turned that Yankees season into a bid with the Rays last season where he was remarkably durable. Kluber made 31 starts — his most in a season since leading the league with 215 innings pitched in 2018 — and went 10-10 with a 4.34 ERA.