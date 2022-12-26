Could Patriots Lose Jerod Mayo To Broncos After Nathaniel Hackett Firing?

Last January, before the Denver Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their next head coach, they interviewed Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for that position.

With Hackett now out of a job before the end of his first season, could Denver turn to New England’s up-and-coming linebackers coach to fill its head-coaching void?

A 51-14 Christmas beatdown against the Los Angeles Rams was the final straw for Hackett, whom the 4-11 Broncos officially fired Monday. There have not been any reports directly linking Mayo to this new vacancy, but the impression he made during his 2021 interview makes him an obvious candidate.

“One hundred percent, he’ll be a head coach,” Broncos general manager George Paton, who was not let go along with Hackett, told the Boston Herald last offseason. “He has a dynamic personality, really bright, really smart, knows what he wants. I think he’s only coached three years, but he really had an interesting, unique perspective about how he’d do things. I really enjoyed the visit.”

Mayo, a former Patriots linebacker who began coaching in 2019, is New England’s de facto co-defensive coordinator, splitting that job with fellow linebackers coach Steve Belichick. Neither coach has an official coordinator title, however, and Belichick calls the Patriots’ defensive plays.

The 36-year-old Mayo reportedly is in the final year of his contract, and NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran recently reported he is “bursting at the seams to spread his wings.” Mayo already has interviewed for three head-coaching positions over the last two years (Philadelphia, Denver and Las Vegas) and has appeared on several head coach candidate watchlists.

Before his Broncos interview, Mayo said being an NFL head coach “always has been” a goal of his. It’s unclear, though, whether he would be interested in inheriting this Broncos team.