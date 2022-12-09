Could Robert Williams Return To Celtics This Weekend?

Robert Williams is progressing nicely in his rehab and could return to the Celtics ahead of his Christmas timeline.

The Boston center was spotted in practice gear Friday — a good sign he’s likely close to getting back to game action. After shootaround, Williams was asked how he’s feeling and where he’s at in his recovery process.

Williams’ answer should excite Celtics fans as he told reporters he’s “day to day” and hinted toward playing against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, per The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, who later noted Williams then dropped a hint that he could play against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

Williams underwent an arthroscopic knee procedure in September that has kept him from making his 2022-23 season debut, but that clearly soon will change.

The Celtics have been getting by without Williams and sit at 21-5 on the season — good for an NBA best — but certainly will benefit from having Timelord back in the lineup.

Now we will just wait and see if “day to day” means Friday, Monday or another day down the line, but we’re sure Celtics fans are getting anxious for the return of Williams.

The Celtics tip off against the Warriors on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.